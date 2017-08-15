In celebration of Trader Joe’s 50-year anniversary, the grocery store chain has just put out a list of its best foods.

The chain polled its customers and crew to discover their favorite products, and that poll has resulted in a grandiose selection. Trader Joe’s curated that list to create what is an epic collection of TJ’s best offerings.

There’s just one problem: Trader Joe’s cookie butter is markedly absent from the list.

The entire collection can be found in the brand’s Fearless Flyer, but we’ve also listed them out for you below -- minus two beauty products and two floral products - with our 10 favorites highlighted first. (Note: Trader Joe’s did not rank their list, this is simply a list of their favorites, in no particular order.)

11. Pockets o’Pita

12. Cold Pressed Matcha Green Tea Lemonade

13. Organic Tea & Lemonade

14. Red Refresh Herbal Tea

15. Unsweetened Golden Oolong Tea

16. Sliced Fresh Mozzarella

17. Hold the Cone!

18. Mandarin Orange Chicken

19. Mango & Sticky Rice Spring Rolls

20. Premium Wild Salmon Burgers

21. Green Dragon Hot Sauce

22. Organic Midnight Moo

23. Organic Purple Maize Flakes

24. Organic Sriracha & Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce

25. Organic Toaster Pastries

26. Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil

27. Seasoning Salt

28. Kohlrabi Salad

29. Organic Broccoli Slaw

30. Plumcots

31. All Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast

32. Bruschetta Sauce

33. Carne Asada Autentica

34. Mozzarella And Tomato Salad

35. Spatchcocked Chicken

36. Whole Milk Mango Kefir

37. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

38. Everything Pretzel Slims

39. Five Seed Almond Bars

40. Gochujang Almonds

41. Just Mango Slices

42. Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn

43. Organic Corn Chips

44. Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips

45. Sea Salt & Sugar Dark Chocolate Almonds

46. Triple Ginger Snaps

47. Drive Thru Red Dry Hopped Red Ale

48. Secco Mango Mangocini

49. TJ’s Grand Reserve Chardonnay Santa Lucia

50. TJ’s Highland Single Malt Scotch Bourbon

51. TJ’s Petit Reserve Meritage Paso Robles 2014