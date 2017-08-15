In celebration of Trader Joe’s 50-year anniversary, the grocery store chain has just put out a list of its best foods.
The chain polled its customers and crew to discover their favorite products, and that poll has resulted in a grandiose selection. Trader Joe’s curated that list to create what is an epic collection of TJ’s best offerings.
There’s just one problem: Trader Joe’s cookie butter is markedly absent from the list.
The entire collection can be found in the brand’s Fearless Flyer, but we’ve also listed them out for you below -- minus two beauty products and two floral products - with our 10 favorites highlighted first. (Note: Trader Joe’s did not rank their list, this is simply a list of their favorites, in no particular order.)
11. Pockets o’Pita
12. Cold Pressed Matcha Green Tea Lemonade
13. Organic Tea & Lemonade
14. Red Refresh Herbal Tea
15. Unsweetened Golden Oolong Tea
16. Sliced Fresh Mozzarella
17. Hold the Cone!
18. Mandarin Orange Chicken
19. Mango & Sticky Rice Spring Rolls
20. Premium Wild Salmon Burgers
21. Green Dragon Hot Sauce
22. Organic Midnight Moo
23. Organic Purple Maize Flakes
24. Organic Sriracha & Roasted Garlic BBQ Sauce
25. Organic Toaster Pastries
26. Premium Extra Virgin Olive Oil
27. Seasoning Salt
28. Kohlrabi Salad
29. Organic Broccoli Slaw
30. Plumcots
31. All Natural Boneless, Skinless Chicken Breast
32. Bruschetta Sauce
33. Carne Asada Autentica
34. Mozzarella And Tomato Salad
35. Spatchcocked Chicken
36. Whole Milk Mango Kefir
37. Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
38. Everything Pretzel Slims
39. Five Seed Almond Bars
40. Gochujang Almonds
41. Just Mango Slices
42. Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn
43. Organic Corn Chips
44. Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips
45. Sea Salt & Sugar Dark Chocolate Almonds
46. Triple Ginger Snaps
47. Drive Thru Red Dry Hopped Red Ale
48. Secco Mango Mangocini
49. TJ’s Grand Reserve Chardonnay Santa Lucia
50. TJ’s Highland Single Malt Scotch Bourbon
51. TJ’s Petit Reserve Meritage Paso Robles 2014
52. Wish Flower White Wine
