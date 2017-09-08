Trading Platform: Know some essential characteristics

There are many who are eager to enter the domain of online stock and Forex trading. Doing some research is likely to provide them with useful information about the dos and don’ts of the business. The fact is that online trading is fast becoming the most favored form of investment across the globe. There are indeed numerous trading platforms available that can be used as an investment vehicle and help the investor to make a good amount of money in a short span of time. Few platforms do offer sheer pleasure and joy to work with. The quality and variety of trading platforms present for the traders to use tend to vary from excellent to average functioning types.

Need to choose the best trading platform

It is very much essential to choose a platform that is of very high quality. It will be useful to know few of them and check out their essential characteristic features and the benefits offered by them. The web is full of comparisons of the different platforms that will help the aspiring investor to take the right decision and choose the best available one for carrying his trading sessions and to earn huge profits.

Characteristics of few effective platforms

There are few trading platforms that have proven to be effective and its effectiveness is related directly to the data feed quality. It is assumed in this post that all platforms do have an appropriate data feed, thereby eliminating the variable from discussion made.

Readily available charting tool set of good quality : While performing trading session, it becomes essential to draw the trend lines. Pivot points, Fibonacci retracements along with a variety of tools will be required by the traders. To facilitate the drawing symbols, the person does not need to be a master in rocket science. Rather, the procedure to enter the trend lines along with the other symbols are considered to be effortless that can be accomplished without actually giving excessive thought. The primary focus when trading is definitely price action involved in the chart and not trying to figure out how the lines are to be drawn up on the chart.

Needs to be easily interpreted and read : According to the experts, a good platform can be stated to be one which is easily set up and read. It is not necessary for the person to go through two hundred page manual for operating the software. Instead, the chart needs to be in a crisp and clear manner enabling the user to understand it better. At the same time, the index readings are to be prominent and legible. The platforms that are found to be tough to be set up or need regular maintenance to be set up will only waste valuable trading time, thus costing the trader, a good amount of money, ultimately. It is only a quality program that can help the person to save some useful settings of the previous day. Hence, upon initiating the program the next day, he can find the exact settings. This way, indicators and oscillators are not required to be added daily. It does help to save time and energy.

Comes with full set of indicators and oscillators : The platform not having full indicator set or a process to include to the chart such indicators can be really annoying and useless for the trader. Majority of the lower end platforms might feature 5 – 6 basic indicators, which is termed to be the extent of its functionality. Moreover, the best platform would allow the user to have time periods along with other variables present in the indicator to be adjusted according to personal preferences. But, this process should not take a lot of time for performing such functions. Rather, it needs to be self-explanatory not requiring having to go through the voluminous 200 page manual for ascertaining how the 14-period setting is to be set up on the commodity channel index.

To allow several exit and entry options : A reliable trading platform can be termed to be one that allows the person to set quickly the contract numbers that are desired to be traded. At the same time, it also offers the trader the means to establish the profit target as well as the stop loss limit. However, it is to be of seamless activity, not requiring extra time. Majority of the reputed trading platforms will have proper provision to allow scaling out a trade at specific profit points. Moreover, the reputed platform would have easily understood stop trailing feature, which can be simple enough to be set up. The simple bracket trade is to be set up effortlessly and efficiently.

Should never crash or fail: If the software platform fails, then it can be really something worse in trading when compared to active trade. There should not emerge any software incompatibilities with the operating systems. One of the most important essences of the profession is considered to be the platform, and hence, it needs to perform to the highest standards, as expected. Trading on the unstable platform will mean the trader has to face a frustrating, long day. Such platforms are better avoided. Buggy software can be really worse and those having design flaws will mean the trader will only stand to lose money during the trading session.

There are numerous inherent flaws that can be noticed in trading platform software. However, the above-mentioned ones are said to stand out in the form of deal killers for many. These flaws should not be tolerated in any manner and the trader without wasting even a single second should try to change the platform if he encounters such issues with any frequency. As per the industry experts, one can expect one-time glitch at some point of time in the trading software platform, which is quite acceptable. However, if the issues emerge time and again and are found to be consistent in nature, then it is something simply inexcusable.