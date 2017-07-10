It was called the most dangerous moment in human history, which sounds like an obvious exaggeration but isn’t. I was back in Cambridge, teaching a section of a course on “American character and social structure” given by Professor David Riesman, author of The Lonely Crowd. Like everyone else, I switched on the TV to hear President Kennedy announce the discovery, in Cuba, of Soviet strategic missiles that could attack the U.S. It did not take a genius to gauge the extent of the crisis.

The crisis continued for 13 days from the discovery, 6 days after JFK’s somber speech. I heard people talking about buying an air ticket to New Zealand, for fear that the northern hemisphere would be rendered uninhabitable.

Having read Barbara Tuchman’s history of the outbreak of World War I, JFK proceeded cautiously, calling what was actually a naval blockade a “quarantine” (a term from public health rather than from war), offering through his brother Bobby a secret pledge to pull U.S. nuclear missiles out of Turkey. Tuchman had quoted an Austrian terming the outbreak in 1914 “tragic but not serious,” meaning that many would die but no one knew quite why.

It was in 1986, or 24 years after the crisis, that I discovered, over coffee in Moscow, that the situation had been even more grave than I had realized. I was in the USSR as a “citizen diplomat.” My interlocutor, in a café on Gorky St., had been a foreign policy aide to Premier Khrushchev at the time of the crisis. He told me that, while the U.S. knew about the strategic missiles in Cuba, the Soviets had also shipped tactical (short-range) nuclear missiles to repel any attempted naval invasion of the island.

Before Khrushchev decided to turn back ships, the U.S. had been considering an invasion of Cuba. Who knows where that exchange would have stopped? In terms of American character, perhaps JFK was turning from the side that chants “USA” to the side capable of empathy.