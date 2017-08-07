Trailblazing The Way For Authors 'Seattle Urban Book Expo'

I remember the first time I sat down and had a conversation with this young man; he expressed his passion for creating opportunities for urban authors to showcase their literary works. Well, that was nearly three years ago, and Mr. Jeff Cheatham II has turned that idea into what we now call the Seattle Urban Book Expo! He did it! He made his dream come true for others.

Mr. Cheatham started to write when he was just five years old. However, his passion for becoming an author really sparked one day after visiting a book store with his daughter. He states, “My daughter wanted a dinosaur book, but I couldn't find a dinosaur book with black or brown girls, so I decided to write one for her myself.” That day in the book store pushed Jeff to write, now he has two published books titled, The Family Jones and The Eggs of Rex and Why is Jane So Mad?

The Seattle Urban Book Expo is in its second year, and it is going to take place at Washington Hall on Saturday, August 26 from 1-5 pm. There is going to be a full line up of 20 authors, that means there will be various genres of books available for everyone. This event will include activities for children such as face painting as well as a snack and coloring room. Food vendors include Hidmo, Catfish Corner, and Chef Dwane Butler will be serving up Island style food. There will be music, lots of books for purchase, and so much more! SUBE is pleased to announce that they will collaborate with the Seattle Public Library for this literary event. Some of the authors of SUBE will also conduct a Q & A, as well as a meet and greet with the community at the Renton Library.