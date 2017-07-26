Trans Short Film Heart of a Woman Completed and Declaring Equality for All

Trans Short Film Heart of a Woman which is based off Memoir I Rise is now completed and ready to debut. This story details African-American transwoman fighting for survival and overcoming obstacles to Rise and be her authentic self. The story dates back to the late l990’s and early 2000’s when there was no social media or visible transgenders anywhere. More than ever, transgenders must stand up and fight for equality. The current administration has declared transgenders are not welcome in the U.S. military. I agree there should be no special treatment but equality is for all regardless of race, sex and gender identity.

President Donald Trump said “After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you.”

Donald Trump is the president of all of America and clearly his views on transgenders are profoundly discriminatory. Transgenders do not mind working hard and achieving but must be treated fairly. Our gender does not dictate our qualifications nor our skills to serve in the military. Transwomen of color are still fighting for opportunities in America. My sister Caitlin Jenner said she voted for Donald Trump because she is not a one issue voter. I voted against Donald Trump because I believe hard work and great efforts should not be ignored because of gender. Equality is for all regardless of your gender, religious beliefs and sex.

The film Heart of a Woman is directed by British Director Keith Holland and written by Toni Newman, Alton Demore, Earl Minfield (now deceased) and George Saunders. The memoir I Rise-The Transformation is a memoir written by Toni Newman, Kevin Hogan and Alton Demore in 2011. Heart of a Woman details three diverse individuals, one male, one female and one who’s wrestling with the decision, are working in the sex industry to survive, while they struggle physically, emotionally and spiritually to find understanding and legitimacy in a morally corrupt world that takes no prisoners.

The Heart of a Woman Short Film cast features:

Angelica Ross (Her Story, Doubt and winner of 2017 Glaad Media Award for Outstanding Talk Show Episode on Trevor Noah). Justin Berti (Brothers in Arms and Submission), Rachel Sterling (Backstabber and Nation's Fire), Isis King (Shameless, Strut and America's Next Top Model), E.P. McKnight (Electives and Induced Effect), Jason Stuart (Birth of a Nation, Guesthouse and Love).