Transatlantic Security a #1 Priority for Norway

On June 29, defense ministers from the 28 NATO member states meet in Brussels, my old stomping ground where, as a former deputy at Norway’s NATO mission, I spent many late evenings preparing for similar meetings.

In a rapidly changing world, NATO will continue to be a cornerstone of both transatlantic and international security. In Norway we understand that freedom, peace and democracy can never be taken for granted.

And we are ready to pay the costs. A long-term strategy is the basis for a plan that will gradually increase our defense spending from today’s level of around 1.6% of GDP (the second highest spending per capita among NATO countries, after the United States).

The transatlantic partnership is based on a set of common values and principles. Countries that share this platform matter to each other.

The United States is Norway’s most important security partner. But Norway is also important to the United States:

We have taken part in military operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

We contribute to strengthening the collective defense of the Alliance; for example, through our military presence along NATO’s northern flank and in the Baltic Sea area.

In 2014 we contributed to transporting chemical weapons out of Syria, preventing what could easily have turned into a major catastrophe given later developments in the country.

We are participating in the international coalition against ISIL in Syria and Iraq, including through the contribution of special forces.

We contribute, on a rotational basis, transport aircrafts to the UN MINUSMA peacekeeping operation in Mali

The new long-term strategic plan aims at strengthening both Norway’s own military capabilities and NATO’s collective defense. Completing the acquisition of up to 52 F-35 fighter aircraft from the United States is part of that.

The same goes for investments in new submarines and new maritime patrol aircraft, which will increase NATO’s ability to monitor and analyze military activities in the North.

We Norwegians are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our allies, for international peace and stability.

Norway’s security is intimately linked with the security of our allies. It is therefore only natural for us to continue to contribute to the collective security of NATO.