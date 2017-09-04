Transfaith at the 16th Philadelphia Trans Health Conference

This year at Philadelphia Trans Health Conference Transfaith presents three days of workshops, events, and sessions on liberating spirituality for trans, gender nonconforming and intersex people. Join us September 7th - 9th in the contemplation room, Room 126B, for meditation, prayers, and faith stories. Transfaith is one of the coordinators of this year’s conference and we would love to see you there.

We have over 45 sessions planned for Philadelphia Trans Health Conference, among them:

____________________________________

Empowering Jewish Institutions to Transition from Welcoming to Fully Trans* Inclusive

Thursday 10:15 AM - 11:15 AM

Room 125

____________________________________

Blessings, Ceremony, and Life Transitions for Transgender Communities (Part 1)

Thursday 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Room 125

___________________________________

Invisible in Plain Sight: Non-binary people navigating binary faith communities

Friday 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Room 124

________________________________

Transgender Muslims: From Paradox to Empowerment

Friday 10:15 AM - 11:15 AM

Room 124

_______________________________

Being Brave Together: Transgender Faith Stories (Friday)

Friday 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Room 126B Contemplation Room

_______________________________

Atheists, Humanists, Freethinkers - Meaningful Living Without God

Friday 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Room 123

________________________________

Islamophobia, the war on terror and what queer and trans Muslims need from allies now

Saturday 10:15 AM - 11:15 AM

Room 125

_______________________________

Countering the Religious Right - Exploring Faith Based Advocacy, For and Against Us

Saturday 1:45 PM - 3:00 PM

Room 125

______________________________

Say My Name: Affirmation Ceremonies to Send Us Home (no cameras, please)

Saturday 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM

Room 126B Contemplation Room

_______________________________