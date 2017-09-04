Transfaith at the 16th Philadelphia Trans Health Conference

This year at Philadelphia Trans Health Conference Transfaith presents three days of workshops, events, and sessions on liberating spirituality for trans, gender nonconforming and intersex people. Join us September 7th - 9th in the contemplation room, Room 126B, for meditation, prayers, and faith stories. Transfaith is one of the coordinators of this year’s conference and we would love to see you there.
We have over 45 sessions planned for Philadelphia Trans Health Conference, among them:
Empowering Jewish Institutions to Transition from Welcoming to Fully Trans* Inclusive
Thursday 10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Room 125
Blessings, Ceremony, and Life Transitions for Transgender Communities (Part 1)
Thursday 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Room 125
Invisible in Plain Sight: Non-binary people navigating binary faith communities
Friday 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Room 124
Transgender Muslims: From Paradox to Empowerment
Friday 10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Room 124
Being Brave Together: Transgender Faith Stories (Friday)
Friday 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Room 126B Contemplation Room
Atheists, Humanists, Freethinkers - Meaningful Living Without God
Friday 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Room 123
Islamophobia, the war on terror and what queer and trans Muslims need from allies now
Saturday 10:15 AM - 11:15 AM
Room 125
Countering the Religious Right - Exploring Faith Based Advocacy, For and Against Us
Saturday 1:45 PM - 3:00 PM
Room 125
Say My Name: Affirmation Ceremonies to Send Us Home (no cameras, please)
Saturday 3:15 PM - 4:15 PM
Room 126B Contemplation Room
We also look forward to hearing Transfaith Board Treasurer Janis Stacey and Managing Editor Cyree Jarelle Johnson on the Thursday and Friday Plenaries! Looking forward to sharing this space with all of you!
