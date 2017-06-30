Transformers: The Last Knight – Captivating Work with Hyper-Realistic Imagery

Humans are at war with the Transformers, and Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving the future lies buried in the secrets of the past and the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Now, it's up to the unlikely alliance of inventor Cade Yeager, Bumblebee, an English lord and an Oxford professor to save the world. KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Nathaniel B. comments, “This latest installment is part of the action packed Transformers series that I love because of the captivating work of the transformers’ team. Seeing it in IMAX is even more mind-blowing.” See his full review below.

Transformers: The Last Knight

Nathaniel B., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Age 11

This latest installment is part of the action packed Transformers series that I love because of the captivating work of the transformers’ team. Seeing it in IMAX is even more mind-blowing. As well as the great cinematography, this film has hyper-realistic imagery that makes it ten times better.

This film has many great things in it, but a big problem I have with it is that it has too many things happening. By that, I mean there are new characters, lots of transformers, lots of different storylines and multiple things happening at the same time. These are all great, but there is a limit to how many things can be in a movie. This film isn't quite over the top, but close.

Some of the new characters include Izabella (Isabela Moner), a young girl who is interested in transformers and quite skilled with machinery, Vivian (Laura Haddock) an teacher from England who has a large role in saving the world. Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg) is also in this film as a returning character. He was in the fourth movie, Age of Extinction.

This film has an interesting storyline and is fun and cool. An interesting name twist occurs when a main character, Optimus Prime becomes Nemisis Prime when he is evil. Nemesis Prime is the leader of the auto-bots, a good group of transformers. The strategy of turning a good guy bad is a great strategy to attract viewers of the film.

This movie does a cool, sneak-peek into history. It talks about medieval times and the knights of the round table. That is a primary plot which explains why this movie is called The Last Knight. It is cool to incorporate history into the film as it adds a little extra something to it. For example, in the first film, there is a cool kind of conspiracy part which I won’t describe because it would be a spoiler. It is well acted and well executed with beautiful special effects and nearly non-stop action. You don’t really have a chance to reflect on what or why this crazy and confusing story bounces around from one country to another, landing deep in the ocean and then suddenly reappearing at Stonehenge, England. Even though it’s hard to know who is shooting at whom or for what reason, somehow it’s still enjoyable to watch and even gripping at times.