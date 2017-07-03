Transforming a Weapon of War - Drones in Disaster Zones will Become a Life Saver

Often when the word “drones” is mentioned, the most common association is warfare or counter-terrorism. It is perceived now to be the weapon of choice.

The US government has carried out thousands of lethal strikes in Northwest Pakistan, Afghanistan, Somalia, Yemen, Libya and Syria. In September 2015, an RAF drone killed an alleged British member of the so-called Islamic State group in Syria.

And more and more countries around the world are using the technology - or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) as they are also known - for reconnaissance or fatal strikes against their enemies.

Life Saver

Now though UAVs are having a perceptible, more benign use - saving lives in a far less controversial way, potentially saving many lives if the growing number of humanitarian projects prove successful.

In Tanzania, the UK government is currently funding a trial of drone-based deliveries of blood and medical supplies to rural areas.

One of the biggest causes in Africa of maternal death during child birth is blood loss. The drones, backed by UK aid, carry up to 1kg (2 llbs) of medical supplies, dramatically cutting delivery times from 110 minutes by road to just 19 minutes by air.

A separate project in Nepal involves mapping areas hit by earthquakes, floods or other natural disasters. The UAVs are assessing the state of the road network - again funded by DfID.

UNICEF has also been closely involved in a trial in Malawi using drones, investigating how effective they are in delivering small supplies of emergency medical equipment, vaccines and samples for laboratory diagnosis.

Revolutioning aid response?

So are UAVs the alternative ‘magic bullet’ to delivering much-needed aid to the world’s poorest and most desperate? Can they revolutionise the humanitarian response?

It is broadly accepted that upto 80% of an aid agency’s income is spent on procurement, transportation, warehousing supplies and delivering support in disaster response operations. A process called ‘Needs assessment’ is made - also known as the ‘4W challenge’ of ‘who wants what where’. All-too-often the effectiveness of the humanitarian response is hampered by figuring out this logistical conundrum.

This is where camera-equipped UAVs which can fly long distances of more than eight hours come in. Of course helicopters play a vital role but drones can also provide a viable, more economical option, improving the speed and impact of making lifesaving decisions by a country’s National Disaster Management Organisation (NDMO).

UAVs - some with a range of 1,000 kilometres - are capable of streaming reliable, real-time imagery by day or night (with infra-red cameras) from isolated areas, using less than six litres of fuel.

Their flexibility to be cheaply and rapidly deployed in the crucial hours and days after a natural or man-made disaster provides response teams with a much quicker understanding of what has happened on the ground. In essence, drones become the eyes and ears and indeed our first responder. Rather than guess work, the logistical response is based on evidence and leads to intended consequences of speeding up the recovery process and saving lives.

Challenges

But it’s not all a rosy picture – there are challenges, namely privacy. Drones can observe private property and capture personal information. Legislation in most jurisdictions has yet to catch up with the technology. In developing countries in particular, privacy and data protection laws are often particularly weak.