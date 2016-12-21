Here Is An Amazing New Resource To Help Trans People In Los Angeles

A new initiative that is still getting off the ground, the organization recently celebrated its launch with a holiday coat and jacket drive (see the video above), as well as an ongoing campaign to create hygiene kits for those in need. TransHavenLA is currently accepting PayPal donations to fund the creation of the kits, which will include deodorant, toothpaste, a toothbrush, unscented soap, a comb, wet wipes, shampoo and tampons and pads.

“Organizations like ours are important because there is a demand for necessities the general population often takes for granted, such as something as simple as deodorant,” Aly Flores of TransLatin@s Coalition told The Huffington Post. “When was the last time you couldn’t afford that? That’s why we’re doing this drive. We want to be able to help people and their needs so they can triumph in this system that continues to marginalize and suppress us.”

Head here to visit the PayPal donation page or here for more information on TransHavenLA.