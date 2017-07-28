'Transparent' Season 4 Trailer Drops With A Message For Trump

Amazon released the trailer for the fourth season of “Transparent” on Friday, and the Pfeffermans are headed to the Holy Land.
The clip below shows the family picking up where they left off, navigating the slippery roads of identity, sexuality, family and love. It doesn’t give away too much, but we do get glimpse of camels, the Western Wall, the Dead Sea and what appears to be a threesome between Sarah (Amy Landecker), Len (Rob Huebel) ... and Alia Shawkat?!
People debuted the trailer just two days after President Trump tweeted that transgender people would no longer be allowed to serve in the U.S. military “in any capacity,” although thus far the tweet is not backed up by any policy. The cast and crew of the show released a lengthy statement to the magazine discussing the necessity of telling trans stories at a time when the Trump administration is attempting to deny rights to the community.
The statement begins: “We are honored to share the trailer for ‘Transparent’ Season 4. We feel very lucky to get to make art inspired by themes of love, home and boundaries, and how they operate in both human beings as well as nations.”
“At ‘Transparent’ we believe in the integrity of the trans community, which we know firsthand because we are all either trans or allies to the trans community,” it continues. “It is a revolutionary act for a trans person to simply leave the house and walk down the street. We tap into the incredible history of survival the trans community has achieved against all odds, knowing that our fight is noble and on the side of justice and human rights.”
“Transparent” Season 4 debuts Sept. 22 on Amazon Prime.
