Transparent's Alexandra Billings on Gender, Sexuality and Why It Doesn't Matter

Actress, singer, beauty pageant queen and drag queen, Alexandra Billings takes us into her world on the most recent episode of The Celebrity Dinner Party with Elysabeth Alfano. We dish on sexuality, gender, transitioning from Scott to Alexandra and how great it would be if none of it mattered. Grab a snack and settle in to hear about (or watch!) Alexandra's experience on the Emmy-award winning show, Transparent, what it means to be transgender and why we should-or shouldn’t!-care.
From the Baton Club, to Chicago’s famed Steppenwolf Theatre, to LA’s dazzling studio sets, Alexandra’s got some stories to tell! Enjoy the podcast above and the video interview below!
