Trauma and Film: Lynn Ramsay’s Startling Film “You Were Never Really Here”

What is the connection between trauma and film?

Trauma, according to lead psychiatrist in the field Bessel von Der Kolk, can be defined as an experience that radically (and negatively) upsets your world view. After a war, divorce, rape, or severe mental or physical abuse, ‘reality’ is no longer the same. Post-traumatic-stress-disorder symptoms can result: an inability to plan for the future, nightmares and flashbacks, hyper-reactivity or numbness, a sense of alienation, a distrust of others, and an intensification of emotions.

Taking that definition, as a film critic, I would argue that many of the films we see are based in trauma. Whether it is an independent art film like the Coen Brothers’ A Serious Man or Alain Resnais’ Hiroshima Mon Amour, or a blockbuster like Batman, the story begins with a major curve-ball that throws the protagonist (and “reality”) off-kilter. To use the lingo of screenwriting guides, “an inciting moment” breaks the status quo—and the protagonist goes off on a roller-coaster of extreme emotions, which the spectator vicariously experiences.

To be taken for a traumatic ride in cinema is quotidian.

What is relatively new in film, however, is to experience trauma from a woman’s perspective. As is well-known, women are terrifically under-represented in the film industry. Less than 12 percent of films worldwide have important women characters, aside from the token supporting girlfriend, wife or mother. In Western countries with developed film industries, like the US and France, less than 20% of directors are female. In Europe, only 16% of grants are allocated to projects by women directors.

A film directed by a woman is rare.

What difference does it make when it comes to the stories being told?

I asked Jodi Foster for her opinion last year at Cannes.

“A director delves into characters' motivations," she responded with confidence. "As women, we are used to putting ourselves into other people’s bodies. But with male directors, every woman is crying because she was raped." Foster laughed. “It was always rape! For some reason [male directors] saw it as a dramatically easy motivation.”

Foster had just given a talk at the Kering Institute “Women and Motion” series, a yearly event dedicated to discussing the poor representation of women in the industry.

Even at this year’s Cannes, the representation (and depiction) of women was often laughable. A number of films, such as Francois Ozon’s Amant Double and Michel Hazanavicius Redoubtable showed women as bland, subservient and appendages to the men around them: with no personality (or stories) of their own.

“The one thing I really took away from this experience,” announced actress Jessica Chastain, speaking with outrage about her experience watching films as member of the jury. “Is how the world views women, from the female characters that were represented [in these twenty films]. It was quite disturbing to me, to be honest. I hope when we include female storytellers they will be more like the women I know in my day-to-day life. They are proactive, have their own point of view and don’t just react to men around them.”

It is hence with great curiosity that I went to see Lynn Ramsay’s new film You Were Never Really There, one of the three films by women in the Cannes competition. Ramsay has been one of my favorite directors ever since I saw (and taught) her film Morvern Callar (2002) at New York University. Each of her engrossing films, from Ratcatcher (1999) to We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011), is centered on a life-changing trauma with a radically different eye than what one normally observes in male-directed films.

Morvern Callar is the riveting story of a girl faced with the trauma of her boyfriend’s suicide. The film begins with her stepping over his dead bloody body in the living room to sit on the couch and listen to music on her IPod. Morvern (Samantha Morton) barely speaks; her face is shut down; she does not even tell anyone that her boyfriend is dead. She simply makes pizza in the kitchen.

She begins to recover when she appropriates her boyfriend's novel and chain-saws his body to pieces.

Ramsay’s more recent film We Need to Talk About Kevin also begins with trauma and blood: the protagonist’s dream flashback to a blood-tomato orgy in Spain, followed, throughout the film, by flashbacks to the murders her teenaged son committed in a high school with a bow and arrow.

In both movies, the protagonists have every symptom of PTSD: from numbness to alienation to an inability to connect with society. Their reality has been shattered. And yet both have a curious development: Morvern goes from being a proletariat supermarket clerk to vacationing in Spain en route to becoming a well-off novelist. In a peak scene, she is carried along by a religious bull procession in a Spanish village, and seems transformed.

The trauma of her boyfriend’s death actually leads to fulfillment.

As for the mother in We Need to Talk About Kevin: it is never clear whether her trauma was the serial killings of her spooky son—or simply unwanted motherhood. She heals both.

What would Ramsay do in her new film, which, according to the press kit, had trauma in spades?

The plot : a traumatized American war vet, now hitman, is desperate to rescue a teenaged girl from a juvenile sex ring, and goes on a killing spree to do so.

I got a sneak preview from the producer, whom I met chatting with my friend, director Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, under an umbrella on the beachfront.

“It was I who pitched the story to Lynn,” she said with excitement, “It’s a short story I read by Jonathan Ames that is all about trauma. So much trauma! It was right up her alley. Although the result is currently a little uneven, the editing is not quite finished.”

While in Ramsay’s previous work, there seemed to be just “one trauma” affecting the protagonist, here the traumas are multiplied, rather like swinging down the handle in a casino and hitting the jackpot, with an avalanche of coins ensuing. The character of the hitman, in a tremendous performance by Joachim Phoenix, seems inwardly destroyed by (the many) demons of his past: a past which includes the trauma of seeing his father abuse his mother, the trauma of the brutality of war, and the trauma of seeing death as an FBI agent. His mind flashes continually from one memory to another, to a hallucinatory painful effect on the audience. The only bond he seems to have in his life is his strong connection with his mother, and his new fatherly relationship with the young girl he tries to save.

There is also another trauma in this film: that of sexual exploitation. The teenaged girl is also traumatized. Her face is as numb as his.

Perhaps the two recognize each other. In a very touching move, Joe the hitman tells her, when he finds her in a whorehouse, "it will be okay.”

What makes the story of trauma (s) intriguing is not the plot, which in various versions has been seen before, but the eclectic way it is told. The film is a kaleidoscope of fractured parts: memories and present. This disjointedness rivets our interest, as we struggle to figure out what is actually going on: piecing together reality at the same time as our anti-hero. While the film often does not quite work (as some of the plot elements seem crammed hastily together---and the ending derails into a mad rush for story completion) many scenes—like the man sinking into the river with his mother’s corpse, her hair rising like Ophelia—are magnificent.

Indeed Ramsay’s fractured depiction of trauma is itself a radical move, an antidote to the simplistic commonplace that “one” Ur-trauma in the past determines our identity. To evoke the famous coinage by feminist theorist Luce Irigaray, the female is the sex that is not “one”, but multiple. Here all stories are multiple, and so is cause and effect. Trauma is everywhere you look: in your family, in society, in the work force. The brain reels from one trauma, just to experience another.

“I think we live in a traumatized world!” the sensitive red-haired Scottish director said to me, flustered, with a lively wave of her hands.

It is a political comment just as her film is a political film. At its core, Ramsay’s vision of trauma is subtly, I would argue, a critique of the patriarchal forms of power inherent to the Western world: imperialism (the war flashbacks appears to be in Vietnam), political corruption (the daughter’s father is a corrupt governor), and police power (the FBI). It is a world of male domination where the women appear only as victims. Tellingly, while our poor disturbed hero has exercised roles of power throughout his life, as soldier, FBI agent and hitman, wielding violence at will, the only two women in the film have no power at all. They are cloistered in rooms waiting to be saved: pawns in the male game, subject to the whims of father, husband, savior.

And yet it is the weakest female—the teenage girl (warning—plot spoiler!) delivered by her own father into a prostitution ring—who, in a surprise move, brings the story to resolution. Ultimately, like in Ramsay’s previous two films, the healing to trauma comes from the female strength to persevere. In We Need to Speak About Kevin, the ending shot is the mother accepting her murderer son, with a white light shining on both. In Morvern Callar, the last shot is Morvern standing alone on a train quay, absolutely alienated from her world, and yet determined to embrace the future.

The twist in this new film: while the hitman tries valiantly to save the prostitute girl (in a rehash of Taxi Driver), it is the girl who brings him salvation. In the concluding scene, the two of them—numbed, shell-shocked—sit in a diner, and wonder where to go.

The girl places her hand on the traumatized man’s hand (who is having hallucinations of bloody violence) and calmly says:

“It will be alright. It’s a beautiful day!”

Could this be the female angle to trauma? Hope for a benign bloodless future?