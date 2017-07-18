Travel and Learn with Damesly

Every year I get a newsletter from my alma mater, Bryn Mawr, with a list of summer learning trips that always look amazing. Sometimes it is traveling up the Danube River on a barge, visiting the great symphony halls of Europe with several concerts and lectures included. Or it might be the Classic Greek Isles, seeing plays and getting lectures on mythology, architecture, and art. My mother gets similar mailings from Pomona too. Every year she and I look longingly at these summer trips, but neither of us has ever done one. Why? Well, for several reasons I guess. One, these are not exactly kid-friendly trips, they are for adults who want to enjoy fine wines and intellectual conversation. Which I totally want to do, but it seems kind of selfish to take off on a trip like this that the rest of my family doesn't get to come on. Two, they are kind of expensive for pure recreation, just for me, when I also want to take the kids somewhere during the summer as well. Three, while I love the idea of continuing to learn for learning's sake alone, it feels more responsible to spend the money traveling to learn something that relates to my career or increasing income.

This is exactly why I was so excited to meet Alyson Kilday and learn about her company Damesly. Damesly books both week long international trips and weekend mini trips that combine a practical learning aspect with a fantastic location. Think of it as if that conference you really want to attend in order to learn X were hosted at an amazing place, in an intimate fashion where you can actually get to know fellow attendees and do fun adventure activities with them instead of just sitting in conference rooms at boring convention centers all weekend long.

Alyson said of herself and her business partner Kelly, “We believe that investing in yourself returns exponential dividends, and that that for women, especially, connecting with peers and mentors is more important than ever. We're not your typical 'tour' company, we bring together workshops and learning opportunities from amazing women in the field with people who share a similar passion or interest. We just happen to do it in epic locations, because what better way to form lasting friendships and connections than by sharing an adventure together?”

Alyson and Kelly have just launched "Damesly Minis" which are weekend workshops and retreats to amazing locations around the country. From learning how to become your own PR agent while cruising on a boat in Lake Powell, learning how unleash and harness your creativity from successful makers and artists in New Orleans to upping your Photography skills while hiking in the Grand Canyon with a NatGeo pro they will be rolling out even more Minis over the next year.