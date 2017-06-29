Twitter Protests Trump's Travel Ban With #GrandparentsNotTerrorists

President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban goes into effect at 8 p.m. Thursday. Earlier in the day, Trump administration officials announced guidelines for the president’s ban on travel and immigration from six majority-Muslim countries, which the Supreme Court partially reinstated this week.

Under the new restrictions, citizens from Libya, Syria, Iran, Somalia, Yemen and Sudan will only be allowed entry into the U.S. if they can prove they have a “bona fide relationship” with an entity, or certain family members in the country.

Among the relations deemed “bona fide” are parents, children and siblings. Grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, and other “extended” family members will not be allowed.

To protest the new guidelines, the National Iranian American Council launched the social media hashtag #grandparentsnotterrorists to highlight how the ban could hurt families.

Shayan Modarres, legal counsel for the group, said the restriction would prevent grandparents from the six Muslim-majority countries from visiting their relatives.

“The president is supposed to protect American families, not rip them apart,” Modarres said in a statement on the advocacy group’s website. “This inhumane ban does nothing to add to America’s security. It only creates divisions by turning some Americans into second-class citizens simply because of their ancestry.”

The organization is encouraging people with ancestry from the six affected countries to tweet photos of their grandparents as a protest.

As one Twitter user put it:

So if you want to cry while looking at beautiful pictures of old people from around the world check out #GrandparentsNotTerrorists #NoBan — María (@boulder2beirut) June 29, 2017

Scroll down to see some of the beautiful family photos below:

This is my grandmother. This is who @realDonaldTrump and @marcorubio are keeping out of the United States #GrandparentsNotTerrorists pic.twitter.com/4hUe5mgQU7 — Shayan Modarres Esq. (@shayanmodarres) June 29, 2017

This is my lovely grandma. @realDonaldTrump does she look like a terrorist to you? #GrandparentsNotTerrorists pic.twitter.com/KkciEWBM1t — Elham Khatami (@ekhatami) June 29, 2017

Hugging my grandma extra tight tonight #GrandparentsNotTerrorists pic.twitter.com/9KohdhQxtJ — Camilia Razavi (@CamiliaRazavi) June 29, 2017

Does my Iranian grandmother on the left look dangerous to you? Supreme Court action re #MuslimBan is ridiculous #GrandparentsNotTerrorists pic.twitter.com/CiKeF1i8Uy — Maria Afsharian (@MariaAfsharian) June 29, 2017

Because Trump doesn't think I have a bonafide relationship with my grandpa.... #GrandparentsNotTerrorists #NoMuslimBan pic.twitter.com/fncoLcLWkQ — Ida Adibi (@ida_adibi) June 29, 2017

If my loving baba didn't get a citizenship from the US, he would be banned from the US. @realDonaldTrump #GrandparentsNotTerrorists pic.twitter.com/q1A6EagLJP — Arya (@misingnoglic) June 29, 2017

@RepMimiWalters has stayed silent on Trump's #MuslimBan and in 2018, we are going to defeat her. #GrandparentsNotTerrorists pic.twitter.com/ayM9lWXqyN — Kia For Congress (@KiaForCongress) June 29, 2017