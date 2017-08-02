Travel Blogger Share an Unforgettable Trip to Thailand

Known as the Land of Smiles: Thailand, being a tropical, exotic and cultured country is a tourist spot for millions of vacationers worldwide. With glittering temples, plush green national park, gleaming azure waters, tropical forests decorated with silvery waterfalls and much more.

From an infinite list of things to do in Thailand, we enunciate the most cherished, tantalizing and exciting tourist spots in Thailand.

The Grand Palace in Bangkok

The Grand palace in Bangkok, being one of the best tourist spots in Thailand due to its glory, impressive design and majestic history, is a definite a treat to the artful eyes.. Despite that the castle is almost two centuries old; it keeps on inspiring and amazing guests. The Royal Residence also houses other radiant structures, including the Temple of the Emerald Buddha (Wat Phra Kaew). Though the temple was constructed in authentic Thai style, the royal mansion is a culmination of European and Thai engineering.

Similan Islands

Ranked as one of the Top 10 Worldwide dive destinations by National Geographic Society, the Similan archipelago consists of eleven islands. All Islands are located in the Mu Koh Similan National Park, distributed over 140 km2. The Islands are an ideal haven for vacationers preferring to plunge and explore distant and desolated places filled with wildlife, which has an awesome nautical biodiversity encompassing various unique fish species, endemic marine animals, subaquatic caves and shallow coral reefs.

Phi Phi Islands

Phi Phi islands are a tropical fantasy of every beach enthusiast, which are embellished with pristine beaches, aqua blue waters and mesmerizing hills. Even though the island is a refuge of serene atmosphere throughout the day, it turns out into a ferocious party in the evening. The whole city comes alive in the evening and parties last till the wee hours of the evening. The transformation is incredible with Fire dance, reggae themed pubs and several surprises awaiting tourists

Railay

Railay, a tiny peninsula situated south of Ao Nang Beach, and can be accessed only via ships and on foot. It has no streets, buses or automobiles; only mysterious walking tracks snaking their way round the island. The island is dominated by tranquil white beaches, limestone mounts, caves and shoreline which are repeatedly fed by the tidal waves. The tiny island provides a sense of being trapped back in time and is the perfect sanctuary for people wishing to escape from technology

Wat Arun

Wat Arun: the temple of the dawn is revered as the best place for worship in Thailand. The temple is settled alongside the slope of the Chao Phraya River. The Emerald Buddha once inhabited in this temple. Though, the temple signifies the rising sun, the temple still delivers a breathtaking radiance post sun set.

Ayutthaya

The city of Ayutthaya has a spectacular past, from being a thriving trade centre to a war-torn region. Yet, Ayutthaya stood victorious to narrate its awe-inspiring tale. The ruins of worship places and the Royal Mansion are still erect as an impressive guardian of the architectural mastermind of ancient Thailand. This glorious city is nestled about 74 km from Bangkok and is reached either by road or train. A scenic river cruise can be taken which allows you to get a peek into the lives of the people residing by the river banks.

Khao Yai National Park

With roaring waterfalls and plushy green forests, Khao Yai Park is just a three hours’ drive from Bangkok. It is a perennial tourist spot, attracting endless tourists, and proclaimed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Phang Nga Bay

With a spectacular view of the surrounding green hills straddling the bay’s jade green waters, Phang Nga Bay is characterized by the limestone cliffs sticking vertically out of the ocean floor. With many undiscovered caves on the sides of its many limestone rocks, it is admired as the island featured in a James Bond movie.

Likewise, tourists sojourning Phang Nga are toured in Koh Panyee which is a settlement with houses, huts and cafes constructed on poles resting on the shallow sea floor. The eateries in the village serve fresh local delicacies. Another place of interest is floating football court in the village.

Floating Markets

The floating markets of Bangkok, date back to 13th Century, are a grand affair for tourists visiting Thailand. Vendors bring fresh tropical fruits, coconut water, home cooked delicacies, blossoms and local handicraft on their boats for travelers. With ten floating markets in Bangkok which are crowded, noisy, but they assure a lot of fun!

Doi Suthep

Doi Suthep temple is a spiritually venerated site which is situated in the city of Chiang Mai, and is enclosed by 100 square miles of Natural Park full of flora and fauna. Built in the 12th century, the temple is positioned above sea-level magnificently gazing over the city & is bejeweled and adorned by a 79 ft tall golden monument. Doi Suthep also has picturesque waterfalls streaming along the height of mountains forming clear pools, which make beautiful vacation spots for tourists going up to the temple.