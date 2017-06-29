Travel Bloggers Who Fell In LOVE With India

Pottery Making in Mumbai

India. A controversial but beautiful country that features at the top of most travel bucket lists. A country that is as famous for its landscape as it is for its food. It’s not a surprise that many travel writers have fallen in love with it – and even less surprising that some have chosen to call it home.

In a new project exploring the unique gems of the region, Expedia teamed-up with six India-based travel writers, bloggers and Instagrammers to capture the country’s inspiring sprit and create some holiday wanderlust for those of us who have yet to visit.

Here are six travel bloggers who appear in The Insta Guide to India and have captured India in all of its vibrant glory.

Hippie in Heels, AKA Rachel, is a self-proclaimed girly girl who calls Goa home. Her blog is full of mini-India guides for every budget. Goa is the perfect spot for Rachel and any other traveller who identifies as a modern-day hippy, and is happiest with sand beneath their toes!

German backpacker Annika of Midnight Blue Elephant has never met a beach she didn’t love and always manages to take the most awe-inspiring beach side photography. Her photos capture a more authentic side of India and you’re sure to discover some off the beaten track spots on her feed.

Neelima, of Travel with Neelima, enjoys the more adventurous side of India and exposing the country’s deepest corners. Her photography style shows off her love for adventure, and her Instagram feed is perfect for any travellers who feel at home in the outdoors. Ladakh is one of Neelima’s top spots in India as it provides ample amounts of authentic culture mixed with natural beauty.

Sankara of Be on the Road has fallen in love with Jaipur, and its many Insta-opps. After leaving the corporate world behind in 2009, Sankara discovered his love of exploring new places and has carved out a place for himself as one of India’s top travel bloggers. He is the guy to follow if you want to explore India but don’t know where to start.

Shooting Star’s Shivya is another one of India’s top bloggers who is living her dream travelling the world. However, India will always hold a special place in her heart, and her content shows off what a special place it truly is.

Mumbai is India’s largest city and often a place many travellers want to get in and out as quickly as possible. Tushar, the creator of Bombayiger, urges travellers to stay and find out what the crazy city has to offer. His account features gorgeous photos of Mumbai and will leave you wondering, where did all the people go?