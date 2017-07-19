Traveling Abroad After Retirement Can Be An Amazing Phase Of Life

For the last 35- 40 years, you have worked relentlessly and tried to provide the best things for your family and friends. You have lived a responsible life and served your workplace in the most dedicated manner. Now it's time for you to enjoy a relaxed life and savor the results of the hard work that you've done all these years.

But how much can one relax? There will come a point of time when you will feel saturated and the boredom will start bothering you tremendously. If you are thinking of what you can do post-retirement, that can be meaningful as well, then you should surely go for traveling abroad.

Research has shown that people who travel after retirement are happier than those who don't, and also suffer from less sickness and have more mental wellness score. If you have had travel plans that couldn't work out because of your professional schedule, then now is the time to make them happen.

One can get to experience a lot of new things while traveling. You can travel to South Africa to try some adventure sports like bungee jumping or explore the ruins of Angkor Wat in Cambodia. You can also take a trip to the gorgeous Himalayan country, Nepal, and spend some time in tranquility or trek the Rainbow mountains in Peru. You can also take a trip to the Scandinavian countries to witness the amazing Northern Lights - nothing can be better than seeing the sky turn fluorescent green from mauve - purple and other shades that might be unknown to even the best painters!

Or may be you can volunteer for the kids in Uganda or Ghana, where there's a serious problem of illiteracy. Being a retired personnel, you are evidently more knowledgeable and efficient than anyone else, and you can play the role of a responsible volunteer. Off late, senior volunteering has become extremely popular and people are traveling to different Third World nations to serve the society and spend some time doing some meaning work, with the aim of providing a better life to the host communities.

If you love animals and want to spend some quality time amidst nature with wildlife, then you can opt for animal volunteering. This will not only provide mental satisfaction for you, but it’ll also let you stay away from the chaos of urban cities. You can play an important role in caressing the animals. It is said that being with animals releases the happiness hormone, which leads to better life.

If you have had the passion for cooking, then travel to a new country and join a cooking class there, to learn the authentic recipes of the land. This will be a great opportunity for you to know about the food culture of the country as well, apart from the fact that you’ll get enough time to spend with the locals.

If you are a photography enthusiast, then you can travel to a destination like India or Italy, where there’s ample of ancient architecture to be captured or Tanzania where you can do wildlife photography. Decide which is your favorite genre, and then plan your trip accordingly.

Traveling after retirement would undoubtedly be one of the best chapters of your life. Retirement isn’t like a full stop, but it’s more of a fresh beginning - it’s phase where you can give importance to your choices and make plans to do things that you like and enjoy.

Trust me when I say this, you travel plans post-retirement will give you a new perspective to life and you’ll be happier than ever.