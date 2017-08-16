Liz OConnell, Contributor I'm interested in the intersection of horse racing, the thoroughbred industry and horse welfare

Travers Stakes Nominees Line Up

08/16/2017 07:16 pm ET
NYRA/Adam Mooshian
2016 Travers Stakes winner Arrogate with Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith aboard

There are 17 three year-old colts nominated to the 2017 Travers Stakes, to be run on August 26, over 1 1/4 miles on the Saratoga Race Course’s dirt surface. Post positions for the races’ entrants will be drawn on Tuesday, August 22.

The purse for the Travers is $1,250,000; $670,000 will go to the winner, $230,000 to second, and runs precipitously down to $25,000 for eighth place. With such prize money, the fees entailed with running on the Travers are substantial. Nomination to the race costs $1,250, actual entering is $9,000, with an additional $9,750 if and when a horse starts. If the deadline for nomination was missed, a horse can be supplemented for $12,500 in addition to the entry and starting fees. The horses will carry 126 pounds.

Horses nominated to the Travers Stakes are

Entrant, color/gender.age, Owner, Trainer; Lifetime earnings

ALWAYS DREAMING, dk b/.c.3, Teresa Viola Racing Stables, Todd A. Pletcher; $2,344,700

CLOUD COMPUTING, dk b/.c.3, Klaravich Stables, Chad C. Brown; $1,089,000

FAYEQ, b.c.3, Shadwell Stable, Kiaran P. McLaughlin; $99,520

GIRVIN, dk b/.c.3, Brad Grady, Joe Sharp; $1,574,400

GIUSEPPE THE GREAT, b.c.3, Mossarosa, Nicholas P. Zito; $287,500

GOOD SAMARITAN, b.c.3, WinStar Farm, William I. Mott; $767,616

GUNNEVERA, ch.c.3, Antonio Sano, Antonio Sano; $1,277,200

IRAP, b.c.3, Reddam Racing LLC, Doug F. O'Neill; $1,357,600

LOOKIN AT LEE, b.c.3, L and N Racing LLC, Steven M. Asmussen; $1,052,795

MCCRAKEN, b.c.3, Whitham Thoroughbreds LLC, Ian R. Wilkes; $672,228

OUTPLAY, b.c.3, Repole Stable, Todd A. Pletcher; $163,000

PATCH, b.c.3, Calumet Farm, Todd A. Pletcher; $417,520

PAVEL, gr/ro.c.3, Reddam Racing LLC, Doug F. O'Neill; $62,400

PERFECT PARTNER, b.c.3, Gary Barber, Mark E. Casse; $91,200

TAPWRIT, gr/ro.c.3, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Todd A. Pletcher; $1,143,902

TIMELINE, ch.c.3, Woodford Racing, LLC, Chad C. Brown; $273,000

WEST COAST, b.c.3, Gary and Mary West, Bob Baffert; $323,800

