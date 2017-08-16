Travers Stakes Nominees Line Up

There are 17 three year-old colts nominated to the 2017 Travers Stakes, to be run on August 26, over 1 1/4 miles on the Saratoga Race Course’s dirt surface. Post positions for the races’ entrants will be drawn on Tuesday, August 22.

The purse for the Travers is $1,250,000; $670,000 will go to the winner, $230,000 to second, and runs precipitously down to $25,000 for eighth place. With such prize money, the fees entailed with running on the Travers are substantial. Nomination to the race costs $1,250, actual entering is $9,000, with an additional $9,750 if and when a horse starts. If the deadline for nomination was missed, a horse can be supplemented for $12,500 in addition to the entry and starting fees. The horses will carry 126 pounds.