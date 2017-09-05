Travy Nostra - Letter To You; A Touching Eulogy

Maryland Rap artist Travy Nostra (@onewaynostra) pays tribute to a fallen friend to many but a brother to him in his most recent music video. Travy’s closest friends and biggest supporters Jaycee “Penny” Webster was disturbingly murdered earlier this year on July 19th. There is no better way to pay tribute to a friend than using your talents to put together a song that can touch the masses. In his video “Letter to You” Travy pours out many emotions and reflects on the past.
Shirts were released on Penny’s behalf with his slogan “Get $ Sty Lo”. Check out this video shot by MotionPictureLarry and be on the lookout for his upcoming project “Rap Game Nostra 2”
