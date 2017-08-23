TREND ALERT: ADAPTOGENS.

Got stress? Meet adaptogens.

The hottest new health & wellness trend.

I’ve seen adaptogens showing up in tons of different products like cold-brews, dark chocolate bars, coconut butters & beauty elixirs. And there are plenty of Instagrammers posting “adaptogen-recipes” like lattes, smoothies, and desserts.

I personally have been wanting to know if they are really worth all the hype, so I used this WOW as an excuse to dive in deeper into the trend…

Adaptogens 101

What are they: Special types of plants & mushrooms that regulate & balance the body’s response to stress.

Where do you get them: Adaptogen plants & mushrooms are sold as pills, liquid, powders, and teas.

Who cares: Chronic stress elevates cortisol levels & other harmful stress compounds which can sabotage performance, disrupt focus, increase anxiety, decrease immunity and zap energy. Adaptogens work to regulate & balance stress to help overall well-being.

Are you stressed: Yup. Everything in our world causes some type of physical and/or emotional stress such as hectic schedules, not enough sleep, or digital overload from computers & phones.

Examples: There are many different adaptogens, but I included a round-up of just 3 popular ones below…

1. CORDYCEPS

This medicinal mushroom has been used by athletes for its performance-enhancing benefits. A study found when people used it regularly for 3 weeks, it helped them exercise longer.

Get your fix: Four Sigmatic Elixir. Add a packet to hot water and drink like coffee or pour over ice for a pre-workout drink.

2. ASHWAGANDHA

A study found this herbal root lowered cortisol levels, a stress hormone that’s associated with weight gain, poor sleep, and mood swings.

Get your fix: Moon Juice Powder. Add to energy bites and stash in office drawer for a stress-relieving snack.

3. RHODIOLA

Research found this “golden root” herb decreased cortisol response, boosted energy & mood, and increased focus for people suffering w/ chronic fatigue.

Get your fix: Sun Potion PRASH. This caramel-like paste has rhodiola and other adaptogens in it, take a spoonful when a sweet craving hits or feeling stressed.

Summary