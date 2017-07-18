Trending Baby Shower Ideas

Planning a baby shower? If you’ve dove into the Pinterest realm of party planning, then you know baby showers are not what they use to do. Remember the plated bow hat that you were doomed to wear? Or perhaps you recall the dreaded toilet paper game, where your friends are supposed to guess how big you are by measuring out toilet paper squares? Either way you cut it, baby showers have received a miserable boring wrap. Apparently, friends couldn’t take it anymore, and they decided to put the kibosh – thank you to whomever started that trend.

Modern baby showers are now much more enjoyable – for everyone. No more, melting chocolate in diapers, and guessing what bar of chocolate was melted to resemble poop. Check out these trendy baby shower ideas that everyone is excited about.

Plan a Mom-O-Sa:

Depending what time, you’re planning on throwing the shower, a “mom-o-sa” can present the perfect options. Baby shower food ideas can appear limited, if you’re not planning for a brunch, lunch, or dinner time frame. When holding a shower between hours, plan to have fun finger foods such as fruit, crackers, and tasty desserts. If you’re looking for a food that is more fulfilling, consider bite size quiches – they’re cheap and relatively easy to make.

Even though your pregnant guest is unable to drink alcohol, you can still create fun fruity non-alcoholic drinks that satisfy her taste buds. Go all out, and create a customized drink that’s especially in the ‘soon-to-be’ mom’s honor. Remember that presentation is E-V-E-R-Y-T-H-I-N-G! Choose bright fruits that can serve as yummy treats and beautiful centerpieces. Paper straws are a cheap, yet easy decorative component to incorporate. Keep in mind, the party is centered around the drink – so make sure you have a beautiful pitcher and fun glasses for the guests. If your budget allows you to give party favors to your guest, consider giving them a wine glass. You can purchase these from the Dollar Tree. You can customize the glass, by using chalkboard paint, and painting the bottom of the glass. Attach a piece of chalk with some twine to the stem, and then voila – fun gift that can be reused by your guests later.

Non-Game Baby Shower:

Stereotypically baby showers are no fun because of the lame games, but what if you didn’t have to play the dumb games? Hence, the non-game baby shower. No candy bar diapers, no measuring her belly, and absolutely no stealing clothespins when they ‘baby’.

Instead of games, the key to a non-game baby shower is eating delicious foods and enjoying time together. Check out Pinterest, print out fun photo booth props, and act goofy. Take fun pictures together and enjoy life. If you want to get fancy, create a fun dessert that everyone can partake in – crepes, a frozen yogurt bar, or a smores’ station. Get wild and creative!

If most of your guest are parents, pass a jar around, along with small notecards, and ask each guest to write a piece of advice. Once everyone is finished, have them put their piece of advice in the jar, and give the bulk of wisdom to your friend at the end of the party.

A Sprinkle:

Do you have a friend who is having a second, third, or maybe even their fourth child? Odds are they already have the basic big-time purchase necessities like a crib, swing, boppy, etc. Even though your friend may have the big basics, getting the gang together to celebrate the new baby is worth it – so, throw a sprinkle. Shower your friend with a little bit of gifts and a lot of love. Ask guests to bring a book, instead of a card, and have them write a special message to the new baby. At the end of the party, the baby will have a great start to their personal library. Since your friend is probably not registering for items, ask guests to bring a pack of diapers and/or wipes.

Since a sprinkle isn’t a huge event, as a hostess you won’t be expected to roll out a complete main course – opt for finger foods and mini cupcakes. Chick-fil-a nuggets are always a huge win, and can always be picked up ahead of time.