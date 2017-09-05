Trends We Love: Florals For Fall

Though most think of florals for spring, fall’s color palette extends the botanical trend for another season. When translated into reds, golden yellows and warm neutrals, florals get a renewed sophistication that have a cozier feel than pastels. You can also easily mix the motif with the knit throws, darker woods and heavier fabrics that we bring out starting in late September. Here are just a few of our favorite pieces that’ll help you transition from summer to fall.

Why we love it: Instead of just focusing on florals, the upholstery on this versatile accent chair features a variety of botanical motifs. Its dark frame also makes this just right for fall.

Why we love it: Florals mingle with abstract forms in this brilliant area rug, which takes its design cues from traditional saris. Whether you’re going for the boho look or want to energize a room with an eye-catching pattern, this is the rug you need.

Why we love it: It’s all about quality with this sofa. The American-made, bench-crafted piece will be a favorite for years to come. We particularly love the upholstery: The white background of the motif beautifully sets off the mulberry, golden and muted greens within the pattern.

Why we love it: Like the Duralee chair, this design pairs gorgeous wood with a floral print. Instead of golden-tinged colorway, the upholstery features cooler red and blue hues.