Trenton Will Lead The Way On Helping The Homeless

With all the craziness going on in the world right now, it is nice when I can look out and see somebody doing something positive that won’t cause partisan bickering.

As a New Jersey resident, that’s why I’m proud to say I truly commend the job Eric Jackson is doing as Mayor in Trenton, NJ.

I’ve known Mayor Jackson for a while and have always found him to be a strong thinker and somebody who knows how to get things done. Even though he is a Democrat, Jackson has worked with Republican Governor Chris Christie if he felt the effort suited his constituents, political parties be damned.

As Vice President of the American Jewish Council, I have worked with him on reaching out to Israeli businesses as far as getting them to consider doing business in Trenton. He’s able and willing to work with anybody he needs to in order to yield positive results for the people in his city.

That is why I was pleased to see that the Department of Housing and Urban Development granted Trenton $3.8 million to find permanent housing for the homeless.

Trenton has vowed to use that money to fund emergency shelter, permanent supportive housing, and rental assistance in conjunction with 15 non-profits.