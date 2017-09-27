COMEDY
09/27/2017 04:37 am ET

Trevor Noah Lists All The Clinton Scandals That The Trumps Are Now Suspected Of

“I wouldn’t be shocked if we find out they were also wearing pantsuits in secret."

By Lee Moran

Trevor Noah has noted how members of President Donald Trump’s administration are now allegedly doing many of the things they previously criticized Hillary Clinton for.

Private emails, working with Goldman Sachs, being shady with foundation money,” the comedian said on Tuesday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

“I wouldn’t be shocked if we find out that they were also wearing pantsuits in secret,” Noah lightheartedly added, before claiming it was now time for Clinton to flip the script and adopt some of Trump’s habits.

Find out his slightly NSFW suggestions in the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Hillary Clinton Celebrities Us Politics Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah Lists All The Clinton Scandals That The Trumps Are Now Suspected Of

CONVERSATIONS