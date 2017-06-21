Trevor Noah Describes Extreme Surrender Whenever He Is Stopped By Police

Monday night, Trevor Noah dug into last week’s not-guilty verdict on the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile as he sat in his car. The “Daily Show” host slammed the NRA in a segment for failing to defend Castile, a legal gun owner who happened to be black.

Noah had more to say Tuesday night, after disturbing dashcam footage from the incident became public. Between segments, the host offered his own experience with American police, explaining how he exercises extreme caution.

“Whenever I get pulled over, the first thing I do is throw my arms out the window. And it looks so stupid when you see me,” he said, demonstrating the move. “Just because I would rather have the cop go, ‘You’re weird.’”

The host also explained how he came to realize his experience with police in the U.S. was different from that of his white friends. When he learned Castile had been stopped by police 49 times in 13 years, Noah’s initial reaction was to compare that statistic with his own ― less than a dozen stops in six years. That number still seemed shockingly high to his friends.

“I’ve been stopped by police maybe, I would say going on at least 8 to 10 times, which always blows white people’s minds, which I didn’t know was a thing,” said Noah, who grew up in South Africa.

“I’ve been stopped in rental cars, I’ve been stopped in my car, I’ve been stopped in a car with tinted windows, a car with rims, a car with no rims. I’ve been stopped in a Tesla!” he continued, joking, “I don’t know what silent crime you think I’m on my way to commit.”