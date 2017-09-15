Maybe Trump *is* Mr. Bipartisan. Both sides want to impeach his ass. Full episode: https://t.co/gmfNsf8FOr pic.twitter.com/LPznSC6ZXB

Trevor Noah poked fun at the confusion surrounding the future of President Donald Trump’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

With Trump’s bid to build an “impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful” barrier between the two countries currently stalled, Noah revealed what he believed the wall will eventually look like.

And it will be no bed of roses for Trump ― except it kind of will.

“It’s open concept,” Noah joked.