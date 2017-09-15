COMEDY
09/15/2017 05:11 am ET

Trevor Noah Reveals What Donald Trump's Border Wall Will Probably Look Like

“It’s open concept."

By Lee Moran

Trevor Noah poked fun at the confusion surrounding the future of President Donald Trump’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall on Thursday’s broadcast of “The Daily Show.”

With Trump’s bid to build an “impenetrable, physical, tall, powerful, beautiful barrier between the two countries currently stalled, Noah revealed what he believed the wall will eventually look like.

And it will be no bed of roses for Trump ― except it kind of will.

“It’s open concept,” Noah joked.

Check out the full segment above.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

Suggest a correction
Lee Moran Trends Editor, HuffPost

MORE:

Donald Trump Trevor Noah The Daily Show Border Wall
Trevor Noah Reveals What Donald Trump's Border Wall Will Probably Look Like

CONVERSATIONS