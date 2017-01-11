Trevor Noah Shows How Donald Trump Will Duck Press Conference Questions

Donald Trump is scheduled to give a press conference Wednesday ― his first as president-elect and, in fact, his first since July.

It’s liable to be a spectacle, but Trevor Noah predicts little actual news will come from what he calls “Presser Mania.”

“It’s the most powerful press in the world going up against the most powerful question-dodger of all time,” Noah said on Tuesday’s episode of “The Daily Show.”

The Comedy Central host then dressed up as Trump and invited the studio audience to fill in as journalists.

Spoiler alert: Most of Trump’s answers, according to Noah, will involve calling the person who asked the question “stupid.”