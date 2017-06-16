Well, good evening, everybody. And welcome, welcome to what I hope will become a place we live to remember for a very long time. The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library.

You know, at “The Daily Show,” we faced a lot of criticism from people who’ve said we are haters of the President. We are not. We are admirers. We are honest. We are fake news. And he promotes us more than most. And to show our appreciation of that, we decided to tackle an issue that is near and dear to our hearts, and that is the President’s Twitter.

We’ve noticed that there is a concerted effort by many people within the administration ― and from without ― who wish to silence the President’s tweets. Say what you want about Donald Trump, he may not be good at president-ing or leading or geo-politics, but he is a damn fine Twitterer. Probably the best that ever lived.

And so we thought at “The Daily Show” we would take a moment to honor the President of the United States and the King of Twitter with this library.

Now some people would say, “Trevor, why would you have this Twitter library now? Shouldn’t a presidential library be at the end of a president’s term?” Yes, that is true. Unfortunately, we do not know when the term will end. Could be next week, could be never. So we decided to do it now. Tell the ones you love you love them when they’re still around.

And that’s what this Twitter library is about. It’s about giving context to the tweets. Not absorbing them one bite at a time, but rather looking at them as a body of work. Some of the greatest moments, some of the greatest ideas that have ever been shared in 140 characters or less.

We’ve invited you here today to share it with us and I know many of you, fake and mainstream, will strive to paint this as a negative affair, which it was not. I know that the President himself will appreciate this. It’s around the corner from where he once lived. And I hope that everyone who is a fan and lover of Donald Trump ― what he tweets everyday ― will come and enjoy this experience with us.

So thank you very much. It’s an exhibit, as you can see, that contains just a little bit of the mastery, just a little bit of the panache. Everything from birtherism through to deleted tweets that we have not forgotten. And we tried, but we could not. We have some of the survivors of his Twitter feuds.

But most importantly, we have an opportunity for people to take the position of Commander in Tweet and try to respond to a crisis as only the president would. Some people would see this as an insult, but it is not. We thought to ourselves, where do we send most of our tweets from. The president, who is a man of the people, probably shares in that experience.

So welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to “The Daily Show” Presents: Donald J Trump Twitter Presidential Library.