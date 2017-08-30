Trevor Noah Defends Melania Trump For Traveling To Texas In Stilettos

Trevor Noah is asking for people online to cut Melania Trump some slack.

On Tuesday’s “The Daily Show,” the host called out everyone who’d earlier criticized the first lady after she was pictured wearing sky-high black stilettos before she and President Donald Trump boarded a flight from the White House to Texas.

When they touched down to survey the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey, she’d changed into sneakers.

“I don’t know why anyone should care what anyone wears when they’re on their way to help people,” said Noah. “Like who cares?”

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Some people took issue with Melania Trump for wearing these high heels while boarding a flight from the White House to Texas on Tuesday.

Noah said no one took issue with Pope Francis’ fashion choices, even though he “looks like he’s going to a P Diddy party.”

And while he acknowledged some people’s point that it was “about sensitivity” and that “you don’t wear things like that to a disaster zone,” the comedian said in Melania Trump’s defense that “she lives in a permanent disaster zone and that’s what she always wears.”