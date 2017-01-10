Trevor Noah does not think Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech was totally flawless.

On Monday night’s “Daily Show,” host Noah discussed the viral speech Streep delivered while accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, explaining how one tiny portion about football and MMA fans really missed the mark.

“It was really great except for this one tiny part, for me, where Meryl Streep, like her character in ‘Florence Foster Jenkins,’ was tone-deaf,” he began.

“I understand what Meryl Streep was trying to do, and I don’t know if I could’ve done better in that moment, but here’s the thing I feel like we could all learn as people: You don’t have to make your point by shitting on someone else’s thing, because a lot of people love football and the arts.”

Handout via Getty Images Meryl Streep's speech called out Donald Trump -- although not by name.

Streep’s comments had criticized exclusionary ideology.

“Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners, and if you kick us all out, you’ll have nothing to watch except for football and mixed martial arts, which are not arts,” she said at the Globes.

Noah explained that he watched football with friends Sunday before turning on the Golden Globes. The two are therefore not mutually exclusive.

But he concluded by commending Streep’s overall message.

“The truth is, if you focus on that part of the speech, you miss the larger point,” he added. “It was a speech about respect; it was a speech about empathy; and, most importantly, it was a speech about responsibility.”