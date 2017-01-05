Trevor Noah Quizzes Congress: 'Why Are Americans Mad?'

Trevor Noah has a new idea for a game show he’s sure will be a hit on NBC.
The “Daily Show” host unveiled the concept on Wednesday night’s program: “Why Are Americans Mad?”
“It’s the game where we find out if politicians know why Americans hate them,” Noah said.
Noah presented four Republican congressmen and had them explain why their attempt to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics hafailed.
The prize? “An ounce of decency,” said Noah.
