Trevor Noah Quizzes Congress: 'Why Are Americans Mad?'

First prize: An ounce of decency.

01/05/2017 02:59 am ET
David Moye Reporter, The Huffington Post

Trevor Noah has a new idea for a game show he’s sure will be a hit on NBC.

The “Daily Show” host unveiled the concept on Wednesday night’s program: “Why Are Americans Mad?”

“It’s the game where we find out if politicians know why Americans hate them,” Noah said.

Noah presented four Republican congressmen and had them explain why their attempt to gut the Office of Congressional Ethics hafailed.

The prize? “An ounce of decency,” said Noah.

Republicans The Daily Show Trevor Noah
