Trevor Noah's Despair Over Fake News Is Real

False stories circulating after the Las Vegas shooting have only amplified the growing hazard of fake news.

“Daily Show” host Trevor Noah asked Wednesday where one can go online for legitimate information. The answer wasn’t very promising.

“So Facebook has fake news,” the host said. “Google has fake news. Twitter has fake news. Now, who’d have thought we’d be living in a world where Snapchat is our only legitimate source of news?”

Of course, there’s always Steve Harvey.