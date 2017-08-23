Trevor Noah had one reaction to President Donald Trump’s Monday night speech about Afghanistan policy: We’ve heard it all before.
“The Daily Show” host played side-by-side comparisons of Trump’s speech with remarks that former President Barack Obama made while he was on office.
“So Trump is adding more troops to Afghanistan. You have to ask yourself what the end goal of the strategy is,” Noah said. “Because as much as Trump wants to act like he’s doing something different, the truth is he’s saying things that sound very familiar.”
Noah added it was clear Trump was “slapping his name on someone else’s project and doesn’t have any fresh thinking of this own.”
Take a look in the video above.
