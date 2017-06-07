The ousted FBI director is due to publicly testify about investigations on President Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia Thursday ― and Noah vowed he won’t let the commander in chief get away with selling America nothingburgers as a distraction.

On Tuesday, “The Daily Show” host pointed out that most of Trump’s recent accomplishments are all just a phony ruse to distract from the Comey testimony, which, according to Noah, has at least one upside.

“Hate him or love him, you’ve got to admit that Donald Trump looks really cute when he signs things at that tiny portable desk,” the comedian quipped.

The Washington Post via Getty Images President Donald Trump at his tiny desk signs a memo to Congress outlining his plan to privatize the nation's air traffic control system at the White House on Monday.

Noah went on to tear apart Trump’s so-called “infrastructure week,” in which he pretended to sign a bill that was actually just a nonbinding memo to Congress filled with suggestions on privatizing air traffic control.

“What the hell, people? He just wrote a to-do list and signed it?” Noah asked.

“This is a recurring theme that is one of the weirdest parts of Trump’s presidency: He loves the performance of doing things, but a lot of the time, nothing is actually being done,” he added. “Essentially, Donald Trump wants to be president, but he doesn’t want to do president.”

Noah called out another “accomplishment” Trump rolled out this week, running a clip of Trump saying in April that he had a “largely completed” plan for changes to infrastructure that was ready to be filed.

That clip was followed by a contradictory New York Times one reporting that National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn saying that there was no plan ready to be released.

Noah ended this segment by signing his own phony bill that tells Trump: “No more lies!”