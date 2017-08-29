COMEDY
Trevor Noah: 'For A Guy Who's Not Racist, Trump Has A Lot Of Racist Friends'

"The Daily Show" host slammed the president for pardoning former Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Trevor Noah tore into President Donald Trump for pardoning Joe Arpaio, the former sheriff convicted of criminal contempt for violating a state judge’s order to cease racially profiling Latino drivers. 

“You know for a guy who’s not racist, Donald Trump sure has a lot of racist friends,” Noah said on “The Daily Show” Monday.

He called out Trump for using a presidential pardon to diminish the power of the judicial branch. “The Daily Show” host also accused the president of abusing his powers to send a message to those who supported him during the campaign.

Noah said it’s as though Trump just told his highest level surrogates, “Hey guys, good news. We get our own set of laws ... You don’t have to cooperate ... I’ll just pardon you.”

