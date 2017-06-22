Trevor Noah: Video Of Cop Shooting Philando Castile 'Broke Me'

“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah said Wednesday that he thought he “felt all I could feel” about last week’s “not guilty” verdict for a Minnesota cop who fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop.

But that was until newly released dashcam footage showed the incident.

“When I watched this video, it broke me,” Noah said.

The host targeted much of his outrage at the jury who let Officer Jeronimo Yanez walk free after facing a second-degree manslaughter charge.

“Forget race,” Noah said. “Are we all watching the same video? The video where a law-abiding man followed the officer’s instructions to the letter of the law and was killed regardless? People watched that video and then voted to acquit?”

He later hammered the jurors again.

“What they’re basically saying is, in America it is officially reasonable to be afraid of a person just because they are black.”