The U.S. recently announced it plans to deport 35 suspected Russian spies and sanction intelligence agencies it believes were involved in computer hacking during the 2016 presidential election.

Although Vladimir Putin claims he’s not going to retaliate by kicking U.S. diplomats out of Russia, the Russian leader is doing something much crueler.

“Telling someone they have to stay in Russia,” Trevor Noah said on Tuesday night’s “Daily Show.” “That is punishment!”