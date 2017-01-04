The U.S. recently announced it plans to deport 35 suspected Russian spies and sanction intelligence agencies it believes were involved in computer hacking during the 2016 presidential election.
Although Vladimir Putin claims he’s not going to retaliate by kicking U.S. diplomats out of Russia, the Russian leader is doing something much crueler.
“Telling someone they have to stay in Russia,” Trevor Noah said on Tuesday night’s “Daily Show.” “That is punishment!”
Also on HuffPost
Putin With Puppies
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS
How will Donald Trump’s first 100 days impact YOU? Subscribe, choose the community that you most identify with or want to learn more about and we’ll send you the news that matters most once a week throughout Trump’s first 100 days in office. Learn more
Newsletter