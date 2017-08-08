Tributes For Glen Campbell Flood Social Media After News Of His Death

After a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease, legendary singer Glen Campbell died on Tuesday in Nashville. He was 81.
Known for hits like “Rhinestone Cowboy” and “Gentle On My Mind,” Campbell was both a country music icon and an international TV star. News of his death was met with an outpouring of tributes, as family, friends, celebrities and fans took to social media to express their grief.
Campbell is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell, their three children, Cal, Shannon and Ashley; his children from previous marriages, Debby, Kelli, Travis, Kane, and Dillon; ten grandchildren, great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters Barbara, Sandra, and Jane; and brothers John Wallace “Shorty” and Gerald.
