Triple Chocolate Cookies (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You will need:

1 banana

2 tbsp. cocoa powder

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 cup peanut butter

1 vegan egg

1 cup chocolate chips or peanut butter chips

1 tsp. vanilla

1/4 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. baking powder

Directions:

1. Mash banana and add to mixer. Mix until soft.

2. Add all ingredients except chocolate chips. Mix until well combined.

3. Add chocolate chips and mix for about 10 seconds.

4. Place cookies on a lightly greased baking sheet.

5. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes.

6. Let cool for at least 15 minutes.