CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Truck Collision Sets Off Massive Explosion On Chinese Expressway

Security footage captured the terrifying moment a truck carrying paint and paper products exploded on an expressway in China’s Zhejiang province last week.

Watch the dramatic explosion of a van carrying paper and paint products on a highway in China. https://t.co/lneMvVzaNk pic.twitter.com/0pzZuHG5CT — CNN (@CNN) July 23, 2017

According to local media, the truck crashed into a lorry that had been parked on the shoulder of the road in the early morning of July 17. The lorry had been carrying steel products, reported the South China Morning Post.

A witness, identified only by his last name Fang, described “flames … shooting up into the sky” after the collision. He told Zhejiang Online that several fire engines were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

The blast was so powerful that windows of nearby buildings were “shattered,” reported the Morning Post. Incredibly, however, no one was injured in the explosion. The drivers of both vehicles escaped the fire unscathed.