WORLDPOST

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trucker Uses Ninja Moves On Speeding Cellphone Thief

WOW!

01/03/2017 05:13 am ET
Ed Mazza Overnight Editor, The Huffington Post

A motorcyclist probably thought he made a clean getaway after allegedly swiping a cellphone from a truck driver in China last month. 

He almost certainly didn’t expect to see the same truck driver later that morning, standing in the middle of the road “High Noon” style. 

As the speeding bike approached, the trucker didn’t back down. He delivered a vicious kick to the biker, which was caught on video by nearby security cameras:

UPI reports that the incident happened in Foshan, Guangdong Province. The driver got his phone back, but the news agency reports the thief fled

Also on HuffPost

Caught On Camera 11

More:

China Guangdong
Suggest a correction
Comments
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trucker Uses Ninja Moves On Speeding Cellphone Thief

CONVERSATIONS