CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Trucker Uses Ninja Moves On Speeding Cellphone Thief

A motorcyclist probably thought he made a clean getaway after allegedly swiping a cellphone from a truck driver in China last month.

He almost certainly didn’t expect to see the same truck driver later that morning, standing in the middle of the road “High Noon” style.

As the speeding bike approached, the trucker didn’t back down. He delivered a vicious kick to the biker, which was caught on video by nearby security cameras:

UPI reports that the incident happened in Foshan, Guangdong Province. The driver got his phone back, but the news agency reports the thief fled.