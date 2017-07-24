Justin Trudeau, the beloved prime minister of Canada, doesn’t have to do much to get people excited. When he met the queen earlier this month, people’s hearts melted across the globe (and understandably so). But even just wearing great socks will do the trick.

And now, his s’mores-making skills just made it on the list of things to love about Trudeau. The prime minster was on a working vacation with his family in Nova Scotia when he stopped at the municipality of Shelburne’s Out and About Day Camp on Friday and taught his son, Hadrien, how to make s’mores.

Trudeau and his family visited the Islands Provincial Park near Shelburne in Nova Scotia where 30 day campers where waiting to meet the prime minister to roast marshmallows with him.

.@JustinTrudeau will speak to reporters after he mingles with community members who have come out to meet him #Shelburne #NS @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/3X7LgBgnBv — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) July 21, 2017