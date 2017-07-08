'True Blood' Star Nelsan Ellis Dead At Just 39

Actor Nelsan Ellis, known by many as Lafayette in the television series “True Blood,” has died, his manager confirmed on Saturday to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 39.

The actor’s manager, Emily Gerson Saines, told THR “Nelsan has passed away after complications with heart failure. He was a great talent, and his words and presence will be forever missed.”

Following the news, HBO, “True Blood” creator Alan Ball and others mourned the loss.

The actor was “a long-time member of the HBO family whose groundbreaking portrayal of Lafayette will be remembered fondly within the overall legacy of ‘True Blood,’” read a statement released by HBO about the news of Ellis’ death.

“Nelsan was a singular talent whose creativity never ceased to amaze me,” Ball said. “Working with him was a privilege.”

Ellis’ “True Blood” co-star Joe Manganiello shared similar sentiments, saying he was “crushed” and that the actor was “a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist.”

Crushed today by the loss of my friend and castmate Nelsan Ellis. He was a wonderful person, a pioneer, and a one of a kind artist. RIP pic.twitter.com/fvtquhIac7 — Joe Manganiello (@JoeManganiello) July 8, 2017

As Entertainment Weekly notes, Octavia Spencer, who starred with Ellis in “Get On Up,” also remembered the actor in an Instagram post, saying, “Just got word that we lost @nelsanellisofficial. My heart breaks for his kids and family.”

Fans took to Twitter to mourn and remember some iconic Lafayette moments:

Nelsan Ellis was an absolute force. His talent out shown everyone he was around and I'm absolutely saddened by his passing #RIP pic.twitter.com/awnw1S0uc3 — The NYC Film Chick (@TheNYCFilmChick) July 8, 2017

Nelsan Ellis gave us the best character on True Blood, Lafayette. RIP pic.twitter.com/FcnpFhM66b — arbas 💜 (@_effyouSaybruhh) July 8, 2017

losing Nelsan Ellis is hard...... here is an iconic scene that will help him ALWAYS live on. pic.twitter.com/Fs3uZkRGjt — Zé Taylor (@FATHERBONNET) July 8, 2017