Trump Tells Tillerson: Don't Waste Time Talking To North Korea

President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Sunday he has told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that the diplomat’s efforts to negotiate with North Korea over that country’s nuclear and missile programs are pointless.

“I told Rex Tillerson, our wonderful Secretary of State, that he is wasting his time trying to negotiate with Little Rocket Man,” Trump said, referring to North Korea’s Supreme Leader, Kim Jong Un. “Save your energy Rex, we’ll do what has to be done,” Trump added.

The president’s comments come one day after Tillerson disclosed the United States has direct lines of communications with Pyongyang.