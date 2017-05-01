Trump Administration Reportedly Ending Michelle Obama's 'Let Girls Learn' Program

Michelle Obama’s global education program for girls is apparently coming to an end.

According to a report by CNN, President Donald Trump’s administration is discontinuing “Let Girls Learn,” the former first lady’s initiative to facilitate educational opportunities for girls in developing countries.

CNN exclusive: Trump administration ending Michelle Obama’s girls education program, effective immediately -- via @Kevinliptakcnn — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) May 1, 2017

Michelle Obama launched “Let Girls Learn” in 2015 “to change the perception of the value of girls at the individual, community and institutional levels; foster an enabling environment for adolescent girls’ education; and engage and equip girls to make life decisions and important contributions to society,” the program website states.

Run primarily by the Peace Corps and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), “Let Girls Learn” drew on funding from the private and public sector to promote girls’ education in developing countries around the world. In its two years of existence, the program raised over $1 billion to help girls in over 50 countries.

Andrea Comas / Reuters Michelle Obama launched "Let Girls Learn" in 2015 to facilitate educational opportunities for girls around the world.

CNN reported on Monday that it obtained an email, which Peace Corps acting director Sheila Crowley sent this week to inform employees that “Let Girls Learn” would be ending, though some elements of the program will continue.

“Moving forward, we will not continue to use the ‘Let Girls Learn’ brand or maintain a stand-alone program,” read the email.

A Peace Corps spokesperson told CNN that the agency will continue to prioritize programming for girls. “Girls’ education and empowerment has been a hallmark of our work over the past 56 years, and we look forward to continuing those efforts with our interagency partners,” the spokesperson said. “We remain dedicated to the passionate work of our volunteers and staff to empower and educate girls in their communities.”

Still, many Twitter users were outraged at the news that “Let Girls Learn” would be no more. Several directed their comments toward the first daughter and assistant to the president, Ivanka Trump, who has maintained throughout her father’s campaign and presidency that he supports women’s empowerment wholeheartedly.

.@IvankaTrump, stop talking about how you're a champion for women & girls. You're not. Let Girls Learn is a program that should continue. https://t.co/bvVs0NIifM — Shauna Richardson (@ShaunaRRichards) May 1, 2017

@IvankaTrump Discontinuing the Let Girls Learn Program!? No wonder you were booed when you said @realDonaldTrump was a champion for women! — Big Mistake (@bigmistake08) May 1, 2017

Obama’s former chief of staff, Tina Tchen, told CNN she believes “Let Girls Learn” generated the immense support and name-recognition needed to make a real difference.

“I think it’s unfortunate to not continue with the branded campaign,” she said. “We think that this is an issue that has bipartisan support, it’s really not a Republican or Democratic issue.”

Tchen also noted that President Barack Obama’s administration not only continued but expanded President George W. Bush’s global development program, The President’s Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).

The Obama administration also expanded the President’s Malaria Initiative (PMI), which President Bush launched in 2005 to combat malaria in some of the hardest hit parts of the world. First Lady Laura Bush was an active supporter of PMI and PEPFAR and even made several solo trips to promote the global health initiatives.

MANDEL NGAN via Getty Images Laura Bush was an avid supporter of the PEPFAR AIDS program, which President Obama's administration continued and expanded.

Not all initiatives carry into the next president’s administration, however. Laura Bush’s “Ready to Read, Ready to Learn” initiative and Michelle Obama’s “Let’s Move!” campaign were limited to their terms as first lady.

On Monday, President Trump’s new secretary of agriculture, Sonny Perdue, announced that the department would be easing the school lunch regulations championed by the Obamas

But “Let Girls Learn” seemed prime to continue. “’Let Girls Learn’ had several years of funding already baked,” Tchen told CNN. “We were hopeful that given that, it could continue. But obviously elections have consequences, and nobody knows that better than we.”