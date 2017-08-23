Trump Administration's Reported Threats To Alaska Senators Investigated

The U.S. Department of the Interior confirmed it launched a preliminary investigation into reports that Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke attempted to pressure Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan of Alaska following their votes on health care last month.

The New York Times’ Eric Lipton tweeted a copy of a letter sent by Deputy Inspector General Mary L. Kendall to Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), who’s on the Committee on Energy and Commerce, and Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.), on the Committee on Natural Resources. She wrote that her office was undertaking a preliminary investigation into Zinke’s phone calls to the Alaska senators in which the secretary reportedly said Murkowski’s votes opposing the GOP’s proposed health care plans had put some of Alaska’s state-specific projects in jeopardy, particularly those pertaining to energy.

Interior IG confirms it's investigating Sec Ryan Zinke's apparent (failed) effort to pressure Sen Murkowski to vote yes on Obamacare repeal pic.twitter.com/isLnpUyDMX — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) August 23, 2017

Murkowski was only one of two Republican senators, along with Maine’s Sen. Susan Collins, to repeatedly break on party lines as the GOP tried to make due on their promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Trump publicly derided Murkowski on Twitter, saying she had let her state and nation down by voting no. The Alaska senator seemed unfazed by the attack, telling the press she was in Washington to govern, not to constantly campaign for reelection.