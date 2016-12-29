COMEDY

'Trump: An American Musical' Is Like A Train Wreck You Can Sing Along To

Grab 'em by the marquee!

Creator Adam Blotner, along with performers from “Newsies,” “The Book Of Mormon” and FOX’s “The Following,” bring you “Trump: An American Musical.”

Because, when you think about it, Trump is like a musical: he wears hair pieces, appreciates overly showy production values, and is predominantly liked by white people.

Please, enjoy!

